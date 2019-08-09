AgustaWestland case: Arrest warrant issued against Ratul Puri

The Rouse Avenue court on Friday issued a non-bailable warrant against Ratul Puri in connection with the AgustaWestland chopper case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had approached the special court in Delhi to issue the non-bailable warrant against Puri. India Today has learnt that the move came after Ratul Puri skipped summons on Tuesday by the agency to join the probe. On Tuesday, the Rouse Avenue court had rejected his anticipatory bail application, allowing ED to arrest him in accordance with law.

The ED has sought non-bailable warrant against Ratul Puri on the grounds that he has been non-cooperative and the agency has not been able to contact him. Sources within the agency have told India Today that Ratul Puri will be summoned again for questioning and once he appears, decision on arrest will be taken.

The court while rejecting the anticipatory bail had said, "Ratul Puri does not have any protection order from any court of law. An arrest can now be made by the Enforcement Directorate over the alleged money laundering in AgustaWestland chopper scam."

Ratul Puri had sought protection from arrest on the grounds that he has been cooperating with investigation but the ED has been harassing him because he is related to Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath. Puri is the nephew of MP CM Kamal Nath.

ED had alleged that Ratul Puri presented false documents and hindered the investigation.

The agency also alleged that all of his phones were switched off and they were unable to communicate with him.

The ED maintained before the court that they have sufficient incriminating evidence to arrest Ratul Puri and interrogate him thoroughly.

Ratul Puri, had allegedly fled from the ED office midway during questioning by investigators on July 26. Later Puri and his driver switched off their phones and went to Lalit Hotel to meet his lawyers to prepare for the anticipatory bail.

The ED claims that AgustaWestland middleman Christian Michel paid $1 million to Ratul Puri and directed him to distribute it as a bribe. The agency suspects that the firms of Ratul Puri were used by Michel and accused Rajiv Saxena to distribute and route the bribe.

