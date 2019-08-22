AgustaWestland scam: Ratul Puri moves application to surrender after court refuses to cancel warrant

Businessman Ratul Puri has moved an application before a Delhi court on Thursday saying he wants to surrender in the money laundering case related to the AgustaWestland chopper scam. Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, is in the custody of Enforcement Directorate for alleged bank fraud case related to his company Moser Baer.

Puri filed his application for surrender before Special Judge Arvind Kumar via his advocate Vijay Aggarwal. The application prayed for the production of Puri in the court so that he can surrender before the judge. The plea will be heard on Friday.

ALSO READ:Infographic: How the Moser Baer bank fraud case unfolded

On Wednesday, the court had refused to cancel a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Puri in the money laundering case related to the VVIP chopper scam. Special judge Arvind Kumar of trial court had dismissed the plea citing that he does not "find any ground for cancellation of NBW issued against accused Ratul Puri". The order noted that Puri has not been co-operative in the probe and is likely to tamper with witnesses and evidence.

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court had dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in the same case. On the same day, Puri was handed over to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to the Moser Baer fraud case.

ALSO READ:AgustaWestland scam: Delhi court refuses to cancel non-bailable warrant against Ratul Puri

The AgustaWestland fraud case pertains to alleged irregularities in the purchase of 12 VVIP choppers from Italy-based Finmeccanica's British subsidiary, AgustaWestland.

The deal was scrapped by the NDA government in 2014 over alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of payment of kickbacks for securing the deal.

According to the ED, the proceeds of the crime have been deposited in the accounts of different companies owned by Puri and he is a key link to unearth the modus operandi and to determine last-mile connectivity of the proceeds.