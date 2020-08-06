Ahmedabad COVID-19 hospital fire leaves 8 dead; PM Modi expresses condolences

Eight COVID-19 patients have died after a fire broke out at Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad's Navrangpura area early Thursday morning. "Eight coronavirus patients admitted in the ICU ward of Shrey hospital have died due to the fire, which has been doused," an Ahmedabad fire department official was quoted by India Today as saying.

The deceased include five male and three female patients. Several fire fighters were rushed to the spot, even as the hospital authorities attempted to evacuate the rest of the patients. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet. Local fire and police departments rescued several others. A healthcare worker was also injured in the fire.

Almost 40 other patients have been rescued and shifted to the civic body-run SVP Hospital after the fire. As per officials, around 50 coronavirus patients were admitted to this hospital. Out of these, 10 were in the ICU ward of the private hospital in Ahmedabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express his deepest condolences after this unfortunate incident. The Prime Minister wrote, "Saddened by the tragic hospital fire in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to CM Vijay Rupani and Mayor Bijal Patel regarding the situation. Administration is providing all the required assistance."





Saddened by the tragic hospital fire in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to CM @vijayrupanibjp Ji and Mayor @ibijalpatel Ji regarding the situation. Administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected. â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2020

With 1,073 new COVID-19 positive cases, Gujarat's coronavirus tally stands at 66,777 as of Wednesday whereas 2,557 people have died so far.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also read: SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi's tenure extended for 18 months till February 2022