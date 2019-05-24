AIIMS MBBS entrance exam tomorrow; check timings, exam centre, details

Admission test for the All India Institutions of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) MBBS entrance examination will be held on May 25 and May 26. The entrance exam for admission to MBBS courses at AIIMS will be held in two shifts from 9 am to 12:30 pm and 3 pm to 6:30 pm in New Delhi Bathinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Deogarh, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Mangalagiri, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rae Bareli, Rishikesh and Telangana. The AIIMS MBBS entrance examination will be computer-based.

The admit cards are available online at the official website aiimsexams.org. According to the official notification by AIIMS, before the admission to AIIMS, candidates should note the following instructions:

Download the admits card from www.aiimsexams.org

Check all details including allotted centre, shift and timings. (Take the original admit card to the exam centre.

Keep a copy of the Admit Card for future use during Seat Allocation/ joining.

Reach the examination centre on the mentioned reporting hour in your admit card. No Candidate shall be permitted to enter after the 'Entry Closing Time' as mentioned in the Admit Card.

Carry admit car, any valid original Photo ID and two recent passport sized photographs with white background.



NOTE: Mobile phones, wristwatches and any electronic device are not be allowed at the exam centre.

Paper pattern of AIIMS MBBS Exam (subject-wise):

Physics: 60 questions

Chemistry: 60 questions

Biology: 60 questions

General knowledge: 10 questions

Aptitude and logical thinking: 10 questions