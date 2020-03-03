Air India alerts passengers who flew with coronavirus patient from Vienna

Air India has alerted the passengers who traveled on the same plane from Italy as the person who was tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. The person had flown from Italy to India on flight number AI154 Vienna-Delhi on February 25.

Air India alerted the passengers by putting out a tweet on Tuesday saying, "This is for the attention of passengers who flew on AI154 Vienna-Delhi of 25th Feb' 20. One of the passengers has tested positive for #coronavirus. Please follow the protocol notified by the Ministry of Health regarding Corona Virus.

#FlyAI : This is for the attention of passengers who flew on AI154 Vienna-Delhi of 25th Feb' 20. One of the passengers has tested positive for #coronavirus. Please follow the protocol notified by the Ministry of Health regarding Corona Virus. Kindly visit https://t.co/YR6yHUi4Or. - Air India (@airindiain) March 3, 2020

Air India has directed the passengers to the Novel Coronavirus disease alert page of the Ministry of Health and Family welfare. Important information regarding the coronavirus and its prevention can be found on the page.

The Delhi man was among the two cases of Coronavirus confirmed on Monday, the second case being reported from Telangana. The authorities have been trying to trace the movement and the people the Delhi patient would have come in contact with. The family of the Delhi patient has been quarantined at Delhi's Safdarganj Hospital.

So far, the authorities have closed down two schools in Noida and are running tests on students. Hyatt Regency Hotel, where the Delhi patient recently had dinner, has also taken measures to secure themselves against the coronavirus.

Also read: Coronavirus impact: Delhi patient visited family in Agra; 6 members quarantined

Also read: Coronavirus update: Noida school to remain shut till March 9 as panic spreads