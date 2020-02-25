Airports must be seen as more than just infra entities: Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said that airport development should focus on overall upgradation of tourism facilities besides industrial and urban development around aerodromes.

Speaking at the board meeting of Maharashtra Airport Development Corporation (MADC) in Vidhan Bhavan here, he said development of airports should not be seen just through the prism of infrastructure upgradation, but a holistic view should be taken.

The Chief Minister suggested "theme-based" development of the terminal building of the airport at Shirdi in view of the spiritual background of the temple town which is synonymous with the revered 19th century saint Saibaba.

"Spiritual tourism has got a boost due to development of airport in Shirdi, where night landing of flights should be facilitated from April.

"After Shirdi,development of airport in Nanded (an important destination for Sikh pilgrims) should also be theme- based," Thackeray said.

He called for coordination among state-run entities MTDC, MIDC, CIDCO and the urban development department for improving connectivity and ensuring industrial and all-round development of citieswhere airports are situated.

He called formaking the new airport at Chipi in Sindhudurg district functional as soon as possible.

Also Read: Melania Trump attends 'happiness class' with students at Delhi govt school

Also Read: Trump India Visit Day 2: POTUS has a busy day ahead; check full schedule

Also Read: SBI Cards IPO: Price band fixed at Rs 750 to Rs 755, employees to get discount of Rs 75 per share