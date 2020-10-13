Aadhaar PVC: How to book new card? Also, check out cost, other details

The new Aadhaar card will now come in an entirely new avatar, smaller, easier to carry, more durable, and instantly verifiable offline.

The new and improved 12-digit individual identification number can be carried in wallets, just like ATM or debit cards.

Aadhaar issuing body, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), announced on its official Twitter handle that individuals can now order it in a PVC card form for which they will have to pay a nominal fee.

The statutory body has allowed the new card to be reprinted as polyvinyl chloride card (PVC) which is a typical ID card, smaller and better than the earlier variant which was bulky and difficult to carry.

"Loaded with the latest security features, your Aadhaar is now more durable, convenient to carry, instantly verifiable offline," UIDAI said in a tweet.

New Aadhaar PVC card: Security features

The new Aadhaar PVC card comes with security features such as:-

1. Secure QR code for instant offline verification.

2. Good printing quality and lamination.

3. Comes with a hologram, ghost image, micro text, and guilloche pattern.

4. Contains embossed Aadhaar logo, issue, and print date.

5. The new Aadhaar PVC card is completely weather-proof.

6. More durable and easy to carry, fits well in your wallet.

New Aadhaar PVC card: Who can get it?

Anyone with an Aadhaar number can apply for the new PVC card. If your number is not registered in the Aadhaar database, you can request a new card using your alternate mobile number.

New Aadhaar PVC card: Steps to raise request for the new card

1. Go to www.uidai.gov.in

2. Click on 'Order Aadhaar PVC Card' under the 'My Aadhaar' Tab

3. A new screen will open on your system, then either enter 12-digit Aadhaar number/28-digit Enrolment ID/16-digit virtual ID.

4. Enter the security code. If your mobile number is not registered, click on the tick box. After this, enter the alternate/non-registered mobile number on which a one-time password will be sent.

5. Click on 'Send OTP' option following which a one-time password will be sent on either your registered number or the number mentioned by you. The OTP will be valid only for 10 minutes.

6. Enter the OTP and click on the checkbox against 'Terms and Conditions', click on the submit button.

7. If your mobile number is registered in UIDAI's database, you will be able to see the preview of your Aadhaar card for verification. If the mobile number is not registered, then you won't be able to see the preview.

8. Click on 'Make Payment' after which you will be re-directed to the payment gateway where you can pay the fee by using net banking, UPI, or using your credit/debit card.

9. After the payment is successful, a receipt will be generated which can be downloaded for future reference. You will also receive a 28-digit Service Request Number (SRN) on your mobile number via SMS.

New Aadhaar PVC card: Charges for ordering it?

You will have to pay Rs 50 (inclusive of GST and speed post charges) to order the new Aadhaar PVC card.

New Aadhaar PVC card: How to track the status

The status of the new Aadhaar PVC card can be tracked on UIDAI's official website- www.uidai.gov.in.

Go to the 'My Aadhaar' tab on the homepage. Click on 'Check Aadhaar PVC card status' You will be directed to a new screen, enter 28-digit SRN, 12-digit Aadhaar number, and captcha code. Click on 'Check Status' to check the status of your card.

New Aadhaar PVC card: How much time does it take to get the card?

According to the FAQs on the UIDAI website, once an individual raises the request for the new Aadhaar PVC card, the UIDAI will hand it over to the post office within five working days (excluding the date of request) and the card will be delivered with the help of Speed Post services.