Amazon slapped fine of Rs 75K for not displaying 'country of origin'

The consumer affairs ministry has asked e-commerce giant Amazon to pay a fine of Rs 75,000 for not providing the details of "country of origin" of products on its platform.

Last month, the consumer affairs ministry had issued notices to e-commerce majors Flipkart and Amazon for not displaying such information.

The ministry has imposed a fine of ?25,000 on Amazon Seller Services as well as each of its directors as per the provisions of the Legal Metrology Act, 2009 and the Legal Metrology (Package Commodities) Rules, 2011.

The order dated November 19 said, "In the absence of any material evidence on record to vindicate that you have exercised due diligence in discharging your duty as an intermediary, by default your company is also held responsible for the violation under reference,"

Therefore, non-declaration of information required under the rules is contravention of the provisions of the the Legal Metrology Act, 2009 and the Legal Metrology (Package Commodities) Rules, 2011 which is punishable, it said.

In July, late Ram Vilas Paswan, the former consumer affairs minister, had said that state governments have been directed to strictly enforce the provision that requires companies and e-commerce players to display the 'country of origin' on all products.

This directive came in light of the border clashes between India and China in June.

Also Read: India has highest corruption rate of 39% in Asia: report

Also Read: Petrol, diesel prices hiked for sixth time in seven days