Ambani bomb scare case: NIA arrests two more involved in conspiracy

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two men in connection with the Ambani bomb scare case. An official said on Tuesday that the name of the accused cropped up during the investigation in the case. The agency is probing the recovery of an explosive-laden SUV from outside the South Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani in February this year.

"Santosh Shelar and Anand Jadhav were nabbed from suburban Malad on June 11. Prima facie, both of them were involved in the conspiracy to plant the explosives-laden SUV near Ambani's residence," the official said. A special court has remanded them in the NIA police custody till June 21.

The agency is trying to ascertain if Shelar and Jadhav played any role in the murder of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiren, who is the owner of the SUV that was found parked outside Antilia on February 25. During questioning, Hiren had said that his SUV was stolen.

Subsequently, Hiren was found dead on March 5. His body was recovered from a creek in Thane.

According to NIA, assistant police inspector of Mumbai police Sachin Waze is the prime accused in the case. He has since been dismissed from service.

A total of four policemen, including three officers and a police constable, as well as a cricket bookie were arrested earlier by investigators in connection with the Ambani security scare case and the subsequent murder of Hiren. The arrested policemen were later dismissed from service.

Also read: Ambani bomb scare: NIA makes Sachin Vaze walk near Antilia to reconstruct crime scene

Also read: Ambani bomb scare case: CCTV footage shows Mansukh Hiren met Sachin Vaze