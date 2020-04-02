Amid lockdown, Modi govt clarifies retirement , appraisal rules for employees

The government has decided to retire all employees who were due to superannuate on March 31 this year. The central government employees due to retire on March 31, will superannuate on that day only, the department of Personnel and training (DoPT) has said in a notification.

The development comes at a time when a majority of employees (government and private) are working from home to comply with the 21 day lockdown announced by PM Modi to contain rising number of coronavirus cases.

In view of the unprecedented situation arising out of the countrywide lockdown declared by the government consequent to the outbreak of COVID-19, it is clarified that the central government employees who are attaining the age of superannuation on March 31, 2020, in terms of Fundamental Rules 56 and due to retire, shall retire from central government services on March 31, 2020, irrespective at whether they are working from home or office, DoPT said.

Annual Performance Assessment Report (APAR). An Office Memorandum of Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) dated 27th March 2020, said, "In th

The last date for distribution of Annual Performance Assessment Report (APAR) forms by officers reported upon where self-appraisal has to be given and to reporting officers where self-appraisal is not to be given has also been revised from March 31 to May 31, 2020.

The last date for submission of appraisal forms has also been extended from April 15 to June 30.

"Submission of self-appraisal to reporting officer by officer to be reported upon (where applicable): The last date has been extended from 15th April to 30th June," said a notification by DoPT.

In India, total COVID-19 cases after including foreigners stand at 2,166 with 50 deaths, according to latest information on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

