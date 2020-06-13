Amit Shah, Harsh Vardhan to meet Kejriwal tomorrow amid rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at 11 am tomorrow to discuss the coronavirus crisis in Delhi. The Members of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Dr Randeep Guleria, will also be present.





Home Minister, Shri @AmitShah and Health Minister, @drharshvardhan to hold meeting with @LtGovDelhi, CM Delhi & members of SDMA to review situation in the capital regarding COVID-19 tomorrow, 14th June at 11 am.



Director AIIMS and other senior officers would also be present. — HMO India (@HMOIndia) June 13, 2020

Kejriwal and Amit Shah had also met on June 10, a day after the Delhi CM tested negative for coronavirus, to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the national capital. Following this meeting, Kejriwal tweeted, "Met Shri Amit Shah, Honorable HM. Discussed the situation on corona in Delhi in detail. He assured of all cooperation."

The meeting between Shah, Harsh Vardhan, Kejriwal, Lieutenant Governor Baijal, members of SDMA and AIIMS director comes at a time when Delhi has reported a total of 36, 824 cases.

Of these, 22,212 are active coronavirus cases, whereas 13,398 people have been cured and discharged and 1,214 have succumbed to the novel coronavirus.

Delhi is the third most affected state in India after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu with 1,01,141 cases and 40,698 cases, respectively.

