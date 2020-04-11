Anand Mahindra praises CM Thackeray's lockdown extension; asks incentives for migrant labourers

With a continuous spike in novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the state government on Saturday decided to further extend the ongoing lockdown till April 30. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, while making the announcement, said: "In this lockdown, we have not restricted agricultural activities and transportation and supply of essentials."

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, in a tweet, praised CM Thackeray's move and said, "You're leading from the front. Ag (agricultural) supply chains are interwoven with other chains. We need incentives for migrant labour to return to farms & for loading/unloading. Please also allow farmers' markets in urban areas with appropriate distancing protocols."

Office of Maharashtra's Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray shared his address, and tweeted, "We have no option but to extend the lockdown beyond April 14. This will go on till at least April 30. I am stressing on the word at least because it all depends on our social discipline and not crowding areas like markets."

Chief Minister Thackeray in a series of tweets said, "By today morning, more than 33,000 tests have been conducted. Of these, 19,000 tests have been conducted in Mumbai, and 1,000 of those tested in Mumbai have been found COVID +ve."

"The lockdown will continue till April 30. Instructions about examinations in universities and schools, allowing industries to be operational, will be given till April 14. Work on this is on," he added.

Thackeray also added that the decision on removing the curbs completely will be taken depending upon the prevailing situation till April 30.

Chief ministers held a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today to discuss the extension of the lockdown and plans for tackling coronavirus.

Maharashtra has reported 1,762 positive cases of COVID-19 infection along with 110 deaths.

Additionally, the coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 1,00,000 people across the world and has claimed 239 lives in India so far. There are over 7,500 people infected with coronavirus in the country.

