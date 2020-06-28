Andheri exceeds Dharavi, emerges as latest hotspot in Mumbai with over 10,000 coronavirus cases

The upscale locality of Andheri located in the Mumbai Suburban district has emerged as the latest COVID-19 hotspot in Mumbai with over 10,000 cases, exceeding Asia's largest slum, Dharavi, which has reported 4,688 coronavirus positive cases so far. According to the BMC data, Andheri east has reported a total of 5,097 infections. Out of these, 2,489 are active COVID-19 cases whereas 2,295 people have recovered.

Andheri West has reported a total of 4,252 cases, out of which 1,728 are active coronavirus cases whereas 2,343 people have recovered. The coronavirus growth rate in Andheri and adjoining areas like Vile Parle West and Jogeshwari stands at 1.8%, which is slightly higher than that of the average for Mumbai's 1.76%. The COVID-19 doubling rate in areas like Andheri, Vile Parle West and Jogeshwari is 38 days, while the doubling rate in Mumbai stands at 42 days currently.

As of June 26, 2020, Andheri and adjoining areas have 41 containment zones in all. The BMC officials have sealed slums, chawls and 569 localities in these areas to prevent the coronavirus situation in the area from getting out of hand. As per a BMC report, out of the 3,14,780 tests conducted in Mumbai, 72,287 are in Andheri and nearby areas. Out of the 28,366 active cases reported from the area, 17,135 are asymptomatic cases, whereas 10,226 cases are symptomatic and 1,005 are critical cases.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases across the country at 1, 59,133, which comprise 67,615 active cases and 7,273 fatalities. The Union Health Ministry data suggests that 84, 245 people have been cured in the state.

