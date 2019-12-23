Anti-CAA protests: Congress to hold Satyagraha at Rajghat today

The Indian National Congress party led by Sonia Gandhi will be staging a 'satyagraha' at Rajghat on Monday afternoon demanding protection for the Constitution.

The silent demonstration will start around 3 pm today and continue till 8 pm. Prominent Congress leaders will participate in the demonstration including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The decision to hold the silent protest was taken at a party meeting on Saturday, December 21 at Sonia Gandhi's residence.

"Senior Congress leaders will undertake a satyagraha at Mahatma Gandhi's Samadhi at Rajghat, day after tomorrow, December 23 from 3 pm to 8 pm. In line with the path of non violence, yet consistent and unequivocal opposition shown by the Father of the Nation, the party's satyagraha will fight against this dictatorial government and to protect Baba Saheb's (B R Ambedkar) sacred Constitution," Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has urged students and youths to join him at Rajghat to protest against the "hate and violence unleashed by Modi-Shah" and show that they will not allow India to be "destroyed by hatred".

"Dear Students and Youth of India, It's not good enough just to feel India. At times like these it's critical to show that you're India and won't allow India to be destroyed by hatred.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also appealed to people to join them at Rajghat in "this fight for saving" the Constitution.

"We have to save the country from the politics of divide and rule. Let us join at 3 PM at Bapu's memorial at Rajghat and be a part of Constitution recitation," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in a tweet in Hindi.

According to Congress, there is a widespread resentment against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over the implementation of citizenship law.

Citizenship Amendment Act allows persecuted minorities like Hindu, Jains, Buddhists, Sikhs and Parsis (excluding Muslims) from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan to stay in India.

The passing of the Citizenship Bill in both the houses has resulted in numerous violent protest across the country.

"The Congress is committed to upholding the principles enshrined in the Constitution and fight for the continuation, maintenance and safeguard of the rights of all, as enshrined and guaranteed by our founding fathers," the leader said.

The party has criticised the government for using "brute" force against "silent and peaceful" protesters across the country and for "stopping" people from holding demonstrations against the new citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: CAA Protests: Jamia submits report to HRD Ministry, requests judicial enquiry into police action

Also read: CAA Protests: Death toll due to agitations touches 10 in UP; Delhi Metro services resume