Anti-CAA Protests Live Updates: Internet services down in 14 districts in UP amidst agitations

The districts where internet services have been affected include Meerut, Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, Bulandshahr, and Shamli. Authorities have said the services will be resumed on Friday evening

Violent protests had unfolded in parts of Uttar Pradesh last Friday, leaving at least 19 people dead and dozens, including policemen, injured

Amidst protests against the contentious citizenship law, internet services have been snapped in half a dozen western Uttar Pradesh districts as a precautionary measure ahead of Friday prayers, officials said. The districts where internet services have been affected include Meerut, Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, Bulandshahr, and Shamli. Authorities have said the services will be resumed on Friday evening. Violent protests had unfolded in parts of Uttar Pradesh last Friday, leaving at least 19 people dead and dozens, including policemen, injured.

11.04 AM: Will not spare those indulging in violence 

We are not touching innocents and we will not spare people who were involved in it: UP DGP.

10.40 AM: Internet services will be restored soon: UP DGP

"We continue to have strategic deployment of forces, Special Investigation Teams (SIT) formed to investigate cases. We have suspended internet services in 21 districts, they will be restored as and when the situation demands," UP DGP OP Singh tells ANI.

9.36 AM: Ajay Kumar, a police personnel was rescued from a violent mob by a local, Hajji Qadir during the violence that erupted in city on 20 Dec, during protests over #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. Ajay says, "Mob surrounded me & started thrashing, Hajji sahab came & rescued me".

9.33 AM: A total of 498 people have been identified in connection with the damage caused to public property during recent protests in Lucknow, Meerut, Sambhal, Rampur, Muzaffarnagar, Ferozabad, Kanpur Nagar, Mau and Bulandshahar.

9.15 AM: In Bulandshahr, the services were shut at 5 pm on Thursday and will be resumed on Saturday morning, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh said.-- PTI

9.00: Mobile Internet services and sms messages of all mobile service providers except BSNL to remain suspended in Lucknow on 27th December.

