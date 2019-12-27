Anti-CAA Protests Live Updates: Internet services down in 14 districts in UP amidst agitations

Amidst protests against the contentious citizenship law, internet services have been snapped in half a dozen western Uttar Pradesh districts as a precautionary measure ahead of Friday prayers, officials said. The districts where internet services have been affected include Meerut, Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, Bulandshahr, and Shamli. Authorities have said the services will be resumed on Friday evening. Violent protests had unfolded in parts of Uttar Pradesh last Friday, leaving at least 19 people dead and dozens, including policemen, injured.

Follow BusinessToday.In live blog for all the latest updates

11.04 AM: Will not spare those indulging in violence

We are not touching innocents and we will not spare people who were involved in it: UP DGP.

OP Singh, UP DGP: We are not touching innocents and we will not spare people who were involved in it (violence). And that is the reason we have arrested active members of many organisations, whether it is PFI or any other political parties. #CAAProtestshttps://t.co/puFTLUNPhE â ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 27, 2019

10.40 AM: Internet services will be restored soon: UP DGP

"We continue to have strategic deployment of forces, Special Investigation Teams (SIT) formed to investigate cases. We have suspended internet services in 21 districts, they will be restored as and when the situation demands," UP DGP OP Singh tells ANI.

9.36 AM: Ajay Kumar, a police personnel was rescued from a violent mob by a local, Hajji Qadir during the violence that erupted in city on 20 Dec, during protests over #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. Ajay says, "Mob surrounded me & started thrashing, Hajji sahab came & rescued me".

Hajji Qadir: I was reading namaaz when I was told a policeman has been surrounded by the mob. He was severely injured, I assured him that I will save him. I didn't know his name at the time, what I did was for humanity. https://t.co/00lqTYvDB9pic.twitter.com/ZKPeDAk1u4 â ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 26, 2019

Firozabad: Ajay Kumar, a police personnel was rescued from a violent mob by a local, Hajji Qadir during the violence that erupted in city on 20 Dec, during protests over #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. Ajay says, "Mob surrounded me & started thrashing, Hajji sahab came & rescued me". pic.twitter.com/gsLdWDzAzW â ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 26, 2019

9.33 AM: A total of 498 people have been identified in connection with the damage caused to public property during recent protests in Lucknow, Meerut, Sambhal, Rampur, Muzaffarnagar, Ferozabad, Kanpur Nagar, Mau and Bulandshahar.

Information & Communication Department of UP: 498 people have been identified in connection with the damage caused to public property during recent protests in Lucknow, Meerut, Sambhal, Rampur, Muzaffarnagar, Ferozabad, Kanpur Nagar, Mau and Bulandshahar. #CAApic.twitter.com/Mo5SyOUKXq â ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 27, 2019

9.15 AM: In Bulandshahr, the services were shut at 5 pm on Thursday and will be resumed on Saturday morning, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh said.-- PTI

9.00: Mobile Internet services and sms messages of all mobile service providers except BSNL to remain suspended in Lucknow on 27th December.