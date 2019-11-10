Govt likely to continue with existing anti-dumping duty on imports of clear float glass

The government may extend existing anti-dumping duty on imports of clear float glass as the commerce ministry has recommended for continuation of the levy. Continuation of the duty was recommended by the ministry's investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) after concluding a probe into it.

The directorate has said there is a likelihood of dumping and injury to the domestic industry, if the existing anti-dumping duties are allowed to cease.

Due to this, the authority is of the view that continuation of duty is required against Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.

Also Read: Govt plans to tweak antidumping, subsidy rules to boost domestic industry

"The authority considers it necessary to recommend continuation of definitive anti-dumping duty as modified on all imports of the goods from these countries," DGTR said in a notification.

The existing duty will expire in December.

Before expiry of the said duty, domestic producers constituting Saint-Gobain India, Sisecam Flat Glass India Ltd and Gold Plus Glass Industry Ltd had filed an application in March 2019 before the authority, on behalf of the domestic industry, alleging likelihood of continuation or recurrence of dumping of the glass from these countries.

They have requested for a review of the same for continuation and enhancement of the anti-dumping duties.

Also Read: Govt imposes anti-dumping duty on certain steel products from China

The DGTR has recommended duty in the range of $25.59 per tonne and $165 per tonne in the imports.

Countries carry out anti-dumping probe to determine whether their domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports.

As a counter measure, they impose duties under the multilateral regime of the World Trade Organization.

The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trade practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers with regard to foreign producers and exporters.

Also Read:Commerce Ministry for anti-dumping duty extension on aluminum alloy wheels from China, Korea and Thailand