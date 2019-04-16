AP EAMCET Hall Tickets 2019: Hall ticket to be released at 11.30pm today on sche.ap.gov.in; check details

BusinessToday.In
New Delhi Last Updated: April 16, 2019 | 11:16 IST
The hall tickets for the AP EAMCET-2019 will be released on the Andhra Pradesh state council website at 11.30am on April 16 (Tuesday). Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). This examination is the prerequisite for admission into various professional courses offered in university or private colleges in Andhra Pradesh. Candidates can download these cards from the Andhra Pradesh State Council website, sche.ap.gov.in , at 11:30AM onwards.
How to download hall ticket
- Go to the website sche.ap.gov.in /eamcet
- Click on the admit card link
- Enter your registration, roll number and date of birth
- Download the hall ticket and print it for your reference
Important dates
- AP EAMCET Engineering Exam: April 20-23 (Timing 10am-1pm, 2.30pm-5.30pm)
- AP EAMCET Agriculture: April 23 and 24 (10am-1pm, 230pm-5.30pm)
- Both Engineering and Agriculture: April 22, 23 (10am-1pm, 2.30pm-530pm).