April FDI inflow to India up 38% to $6.24 billion; Karnataka top recipient

The total foreign direct investment (FDI) into India rose 38 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to $6.24 billion in April 2021, led by higher equity inflows. India had attracted total FDI of $4.53 billion in the corresponding month in the previous year.

FDI equity inflow grew 60 per cent YoY to $4.44 billion during April 2021 from $2.77 billion a year ago.

"Measures taken by the government on the fronts of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy reforms, investment facilitation and ease of doing business have resulted in increased FDI inflows into the country," the commerce ministry said in a statement.

Foreign inflow had dipped to $2.87 billion in March 2021 from $4.27 billion in March 2020. In February too, FDI had declined to $2.58 billion from $3.36 billion in the same month last year. However, India received 10 per cent higher FDI of $81.72 billion during financial year 2020-21.

During April 2021, Mauritius was the top investing country, accounting for 24 per cent of the total equity inflow, followed by Singapore (21 per cent) and Japan (11 per cent), the statement said.

"'Computer software and hardware' has emerged as the top sector during April, 2021 with around 24 per cent share of the total FDI equity inflow, followed by services sector (23 per cent) and education sector (8 per cent)," it added.

Karnataka was the top recipient state during April 2021 with 31 per cent share in total FDI equity inflows, followed by Maharashtra (19 per cent) and Delhi (15 per cent). The trends are an endorsement of India's status as a preferred investment destination amongst global investors, the government said.

