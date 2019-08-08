Article 370 impact: India Inc sees business opportunities in J&K as Pakistan suspends bilateral trade

Even as Pakistan has decided to downgrade its diplomatic relations and suspend bilateral trade with India over Kashmir issue, Indian industry has rallied behind Narendra Modi government and expressed hope to kick start economic activity in the region. Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in separate statements during the day lauded the government move to bring in changes in the structure of governance in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The suspension of trade relations will hit Pakistan more badly as India is less dependent on Pakistan while the latter is more. India's goods exported to Pakistan have a limited profile as Pakistan has not given MFN status to India and such goods have a ready market in South Asia and the Middle East" says Sharad Kumar Saraf, President, FIEO.

"The strong will and action of the government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to scrap Article 370 has paved a new era of growth both for the people of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh region," Saraf said.

"Scrapping Article 370 will not only bring in huge trade and business opportunities for both the regions but will also help get the troubled region on its feet," added Saraf.

FIEO chief said that this bold step taken by the government at the Centre would allow flow of investments into the state in sectors like tourism, real estate, carpets, handicrafts, sports goods, horticulture and food processing and will also help in promoting trade and commerce, especially exports of these products and services from the region. Jammu and Kashmir, including Ladakh region, are an area of strong potential for development as it enjoys a range of natural resources and immense talent. Strong and dedicated efforts from the government, trade and industry including handholding of local businesses is the need of the hour today to further help to push its growth rate and create new jobs and livelihoods in the region, said Saraf. "This multiplier effect would increase the employment opportunities and contribute to India's overall prosperity and growth & development of the country."

FIEO President further adds that opportunities exist in other key sectors, including pharmaceuticals, IT/ITeS, electronics and leather. Shortcomings regarding post-harvest food processing of apples, saffron, almond, walnut and other fruits and dry fruits, as well as the acute lack of healthcare and educational facilities in the state mainly due to lack of private sector participation will soon be overcome by this bold step taken by the government.

FIEO also announced its plans to provide handholding to cater to the needs of the exporting community of both the regions of J&K and Ladakh.

FICCI also congratulated Modi and Shah for their unflinching resolve towards the growth of Jammu & Kashmir.

"We expect this move will bring in greater stability and improved governance in the region, which will support fresh investments," said Sandip Somany, President, FICCI.

"FICCI has been supporting the industries in J&K and is committed to the industrial growth of J&K and Ladakh. We will support and bolster all the initiatives taken by the government for the industrial development of the two union territories and will also play a major role in channelising fresh investments in J&K and Ladakh," added Somany.

FICCI is already working to promote areas like tourism, food processing and skill development in J&K and the chamber will not only enhance the level of activities in these areas going ahead but also expand its domain to new sectors which are looking at openings in the two UTs, the industry body stated.

"The idea is to promote extensive sharing of potential business opportunities. We will focus on creating an effective mechanism for the businesses across the country to look at J&K and Ladakh as an attractive investment destination," said Somany.

Horticulture and floriculture, hydro-power, information technology and IT-enabled services are some of the areas where J&K can attract big investments, says FICCI.

CII, meanwhile, has recommended a ten-point policy agenda for the growth of the region, relating to sustainable industrial growth, a better investment climate and boosting specific sectors such as tourism, infrastructure and connectivity, agriculture and horticulture, and renewable energy, among others.

"Jammu & Kashmir is an area of strong potential for development as it enjoys a range of natural resources and immense talent," stated Uday Kotak, President-Designate, CII in a press release on the conversion of the state into two union territories. "The region's per capita NSDP at Rs 63,995 stands at about 55% of the national average, and agriculture accounts for 80% of the output. Strong efforts from the Government and industry, including local businesses, are the need of the hour to raise its growth rate and create new opportunities for employment and livelihoods," he added.

"Strengthening MSME, improving access to finance, and elevating education and skill development will be central to the progress of the hard-working people of the region. With the recent significant changes, investment and land purchases for industrial and social development shall be possible, as we look forward to economic prosperity," according to CII.

CII also said it is partnering with the local government in organising an Investor's Summit to attract investments.