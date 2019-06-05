Business Today

Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi govt invites public suggestions on proposed travel plan for women

Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi govt invites public suggestions on proposed travel plan for women
The Delhi government has invited suggestions from people on its proposed scheme to make commute for women in public transport buses and Metro trains free, and asked them to submit the same till June 15.

According to the Transport department, people can send their suggestions at ndelhiwomensafety@gmail.com, besides to the Chairman, DDC, Delhi Govt., 33, Shamnath Marg, Delhi-110054.

"The government has sought people's suggestions for its free-ride scheme for women in buses and Metro trains till June 15," an official said.

On Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took a bus ride to get feedback from passengers about the proposed free travel scheme.

Sisodia said that he did not find "even one citizen" who opposed the idea. The government has said that the move will ensure safety of women in the city.

