Asia-Pacific growth to slow to 5.8% in 2019: World Bank
The report highlights the weakening global demand and heightened uncertainty that led to a decline in exports and investment growth
Reuters Washington Last Updated: October 10, 2019 | 10:54 IST
Main office of World Bank, located in Washington.
Asia Pacific growth is expected to slow to 5.8% in 2019, down from 6.3% in 2018, due to uncertainty around the ongoing US-China trade tensions, a World Bank report said on Thursday.
The report highlights the weakening global demand and heightened uncertainty that led to a decline in exports and investment growth, and points out that increasing trade tensions pose a long-term threat to regional growth.