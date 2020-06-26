Assam govt announces 14 days of complete lockdown in Kamrup Metropolitan district

Assam government has announced a complete lockdown in the Kamrup Metropolitan district from June 28. Guwahati city falls under the Kamrup Metropolitan district. The lockdown will be in effect from 7pm on June 28 till 6pm on July 12.

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the lockdown on Friday. He said that the decision was taken owing to the increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the state. "Complete lockdown to be imposed in the entire Kamrup Metropolitan district from 28th June for the next 14 days, due to rise in COVID19 cases. Medical stores will remain open during the lockdown. Weekend lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays to be enforced in urban areas in Assam. Areas falling under the jurisdiction of town committees and municipalities will come under the ambit of the weekend lockdown," he said.

There will be no movement of individuals during the lockdown period. Government offices will also remain closed. Commercial establishments will also not be allowed to open during the lockdown.

Public transport, private vehicles, hospitality services, industrial establishments, educational and research institutions and places of worship will not be allowed to operate. No social, sports or cultural functions will be allowed and only 20 people will be allowed for funerals. The order stated that non-essential movement will not be allowed.

Night curfew will also be observed in the district. There will be total prohibition of all movements from 7pm to 7am.

Assam has reported 6,321 cases so far including 2,279 active cases, 4,033 discharges and 9 deaths.

