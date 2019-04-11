Assembly Election 2019: Andhra Pradesh to vote today; YSR, TDP, JSP, BJP, Congress fight for 175 seats

Andhra Pradesh is one of the four states that are going to vote in the Assembly Elections concurrently with the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Apart from Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh are also conducting Assembly elections. The results will be announced on May 23, 2019.

Andhra Pradesh has a total of 175 seats. The Assembly Election 2019 in Andhra Pradesh will be conducted in one phase.

Major parties in Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election 2019:

There are 5 political parties contesting for the assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh. The major competition will be between the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress Party. However, BJP, Congress and Jana Sena Party (JSP) are also in the tussle to get a seat. N. Chandrababu Naidu, who is heading the TDP - the largest party having 102 seats, is also the incumbent Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Main opponents in Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election 2019:

The main opposition is YSRCP headed by YS Jaganmohan Reddy having 67 seats to its name. TDP led by N. Chandrababu Naidu emerged as the single largest party in the 2014 Andhra Pradesh Assembly election.

