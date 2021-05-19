Australian businessman of Indian origin stranded in India dies from COVID-19

Sydney-based businessman Govind Kant died of COVID-19 in India on May 16, after contracting the infection at the end of April.

47-year-old Kant, considered to be a stalwart of Australia's solar industry, passed away at a hospital in Delhi. He had arrived in the country following his mother's death but got stuck because of a temporary travel ban imposed by the Australian government on people traveling from India in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19.

Australia had suspended direct flights from India and announced that anyone arriving through a third country could be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $66,600.

Although the curbs have been relaxed since May 15, with a repatriation flight flying back around 70 Australians from India, Kant was not able to fly back as he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The businessman had arrived in India in early April, reportedly to attend his mother's funeral, who passed away due to COVID-19. His father died of the infection in recent weeks.

Kant was deputed as assistant director for energy company Tina Solar Australia, Trina Solar Asia Pacific said in a statement on Monday announcing his death.

He is believed to be the second Australian to have died in India of coronavirus. Earlier this month, a 59-year-old Australian permanent resident had passed away in India due to COVID-19.

India on Tuesday became the second country after the US to surpass 2.5 crore coronavirus cases with more than 2.6 lakh fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours.

"We have lost a dear friend and valued colleague. Trina Solar Australia assistant director, Govind Kant, has passed away after contracting the coronavirus in India. Govind, who was based in Sydney for Trina Solar, had returned to India for personal reasons. Unfortunately, Govind contracted the virus in India and has passed away. He was 47 years of age," the company's statement posted on LinkedIn said.

"Words may not suffice to express the heartfelt sorrow that the team at Trina Solar feels for the passing of our exceptional colleague and friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with Govind and his family, including his wife and two daughters," the statement added.