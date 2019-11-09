Traffic update near Supreme Court: Tight security around SC complex ahead of Ayodhya case judgment

Delhi has been converted into a fortress ahead of the landmark Ayodhya verdict Saturday by the Supreme Court (SC). Security has been beefed up by the Delhi Police outside the apex court as well as the house of five SC judges who will pronounce the judgement. Meanwhile, there is no traffic diversion outside the top court but the Delhi police is taking all precautionary measures to maintain law and order in the national capital.

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Friday said that all private schools will remain closed in the national capital amid potential security concerns in the view of the Ayodhya case judgement by the top court.

"There are potential security concerns with the SC Ayodhya verdict tomorrow morning. All government schools and many private schools are closed tomorrow, as it is a second Saturday. We are advising all private schools to also remain closed tomorrow," Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a tweet.

There are potential security concerns with the SC Ayodhya verdict tmrw morning. All government schools and many private schools are closed tomorrow, as it is a second Saturday. We are advising all private schools to also remain closed tmrw.

All government schools will be closed on account of second Saturday of the month. All schools and training institutes in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh will also remain closed till Monday. Jamia Millia Islamia Friday night also said that there will be no classes in the varsity on November 9 (Saturday). Sources told PTI that it is a precautionary measure taken in view of the Ayodhya verdict on Saturday. "No classes will be held tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday in @jmiu_official," the varsity tweeted.

No classes will be held tomorrow(Saturday) and Sunday in @jmiu_official

On Friday, the varsity's vice-chancellor had appealed for peace and harmony ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the sensitive issue.

The apex court is scheduled to pronounce at 10.30 am on Saturday its verdict in the communally sensitive case of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to countrymen to maintain peace after the top court pronounces the verdict in the decades-old case and not view it as a matter of loss or victory for anyone.

