Ayodhya case: Supreme Court reserves judgment after 40 days of hearing

The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its judgment in the Ayodhya case after arguments from both the sides concluded. The arguments had ended an hour before the deadline of 5pm set by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

The Ayodhya case hearing went on for 40 days. The court has directed both the disputing parties to submit their written submissions and moulding of reliefs within three days.

Things got heated up during the hearing, drawing criticism from CJI Gogoi.

Rajeev Dhavan, who represented the Muslim parties tore up a pictorial map depicting the exact birth place of Lord Ram during the hearing. Dhavan was objecting to senior advocate Vikas Singh's reference to the map to show the deity's exact birth place. Singh was representing the All India Hindu Mahasabha.

Dhavan had asked the bench what he should do with the map, to which the bench replied that he can shred it to pieces. "The CJI said I could shred the papers and I just followed the order," Dhavan had said.

"Dr Dhavan is right... the Chief Justice said so he tore it up," said CJI Gogoi to which Justice Abdul Nazeer said, "The incident has now gone viral."

During the hearing, senior advocate CS Vaidyanathan, appearing for the Hindu side told the apex court that the Sunni Waqf Board and the other Muslim litigants failed to prove that Mughal emperor Babur constructed the mosque at the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid site. "They cannot claim the benefit of adverse possession. If they claim so then they will have to show the ouster of the prior owner that is a temple or the deity in this case," Vaidyanathan told the 5-judge Constitution bench.

As tempers flared, CJI Gogoi said, "We will just go through the papers. It isn't only about the time but the decorum. As far as we are concerned, hearings look over." As per reports, CJI Gogoi is likely to deliver the judgment before his retirement on November 17.

