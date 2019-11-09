Ayodhya Verdict: SC judgement and its acceptance shows power of India's democracy, says PM Modi

Hours after the Supreme Court's historic verdict on the Ayodhya title dispute case, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the world was made aware of the strength of the Indian democracy today with the judgement in the Ayodhya case. The whole nation received the verdict wholeheartedly, said PM Modi while addressing the nation on Ayodhya verdict.

Lauding India's strong democracy, PM Modi said the way every section of society, of every religion, has welcomed the verdict, is a proof of India's ancient culture and tradition of social harmony.

Terming November 9 as a day of unity and harmony, Modi equated Ayodhya verdict, Kartarpur to Berlin Wall demolition.

Also Read: Ayodhya verdict: Owaisi says SC not infallible, Muslims should reject Masjid offer

"November 9 was the day when the Berlin Wall was torn down. Today it's November 9 again. Today the Kartarpur corridor was opened with the combined efforts of both India and Pakistan. Today is also the day when this landmark judgment came forth. November 9 is a day of mutual respect and harmony among communities," he said in his speech.

He said that India as a nation has many challenges and goals lying ahead of it. New India has no space for fear, bitterness among its communities and has to look forward to making progress.

Also Read: Supreme Court keeps it simple - Ram Temple for Hindus, Masjid for Muslims in Ayodhya

Earlier today, a 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque. CJI Gogoi who read the crucial verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case directed the BJP-led central government to formulate a scheme under the Ayodhya Act 1993 to set up a trust with a board of trustees. The trust will oversee the construction of a temple, among other matters.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar