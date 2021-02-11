BanTwitterIndia trends on Twitter amid spat with Centre

After India rebuked Twitter for not promptly complying with government orders to take down certain content, #BanTwitterIndia started trending on Twitter.

India ordered Twitter to remove more than 1,100 accounts and posts that it alleges are spreading misinformation about farmers protesting against new agricultural reforms.

Twitter said that it had permanently suspended more than 500 accounts for clear violation of Twitter's rules and in accordance with MeitY's orders. However, Twitter added it will not take action against accounts that consist of news media entities, journalists, activists, and politicians. It said that doing so "would violate their fundamental right to free expression under Indian law".

Some of the accounts that the Centre asked Twitter to ban included Caravan magazine (@thecaravanindia), CPI(M) leader Mohammad Salim, activist Hansraj Meena, Kisan Ekta Morcha and BKU Ekta Urgahan, reported The Times of India. So far, Twitter is said to have blocked 126 accounts of the first list of 257 handles, while it has taken action against 583 accounts from the Centre's second list comprising 1,178 handles.

Today, both Twitter and the Centre are locked in a strange stalemate, with the government threatening jail-time for Twitter's executives in India, and the microblogging site reiterating its commitment to balancing the removal of content with the idea of protecting public conversation.

