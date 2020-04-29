Bengaluru-based concierge firm launches COVID special 'essential service' package

Club Concierge, a Bengaluru-based firm that offers services as diverse as ordering a roti maker, wanting a party organised, gaining access to an online kickboxing master class or delivering a diabetes medication in a distant city, has rolled out a COVID special economy service package called 'Essential Concierge' to expand its client base and services.

While the employees of its 900-plus existing corporate clients across the country and abroad will continue to get the entire range of services, the 'essential package', as the name suggests will provide customers a personal assistant to take care of their errands through just a phone call or WhatsApp message.

The company with an employee strength of 1,400, offering services since 1998, claims to be serving a million customers which includes employees of companies like Accenture, Intel and Samsung, and residents of of housing complexes developed by companies like Tata, Godrej and Lodha. The average cost of service under the new package will be around Rs 250 per employee a month, for a company of 200 workforce, Dipali Sikand, CEO, Club Concierge, says.

"We are offering it at a nominal cost because, with the lockdown and the social distancing, the service we offer is not really a luxury; it's a necessity for many. Take the case of the work-from-home employees who're having a tough time juggling professional and personal responsibilities", Sikand adds.

Essential Concierge is not limited to just corporate employees. Club Concierge offers the same service to residential societies and allocate a personal assistant to each family also. "The service will be delivered through the respective Residents Welfare Association. The company is also planning to extend its expertise to clubs, delivering food orders to its members", she says. The national lockdown could be slowing down business operations, but there are companies that find new business opportunities too.

Also read: Coronavirus: TripAdvisor lays off 25% staff as travel takes backseat amid lockdown

Also read: Coronavirus impact: Foreign tourist arrivals plunge 65% in March