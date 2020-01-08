Bharat Bandh 2020: ICAR NET, Utkal University exams postponed; check details

Many private as well as government schools have been shut and universities have also postponed exams that were slated for today due to the nationwide January 8 strike called by trade unions and bank unions. The reason behind these strikes according to the trade unions is the 'anti-people' policies brought in by the Central government. Apart from the JEE Main 2020 exam, the university level exams have been postponed.

It is advised that students who have to appear for exams today should leave early for the exam centre as transportation facilities are also affected due to the protests. The ICAR NET exam was postponed owing to the nationwide Bharat Bandh 2020. The ICAR NET will now be conducted on January 11 as per the official notification. However,there is no change in the exam venue, exam slots and time.

In case of the JEE Mains 2020 exam and the UPTET 2019 exam, however there is no official confirmation regarding the shifting of dates by the concerned bodies. These exams are expected to be conducted as scheduled. The UPTET 2019 exam was previously shifted due to the anti-CAA protests that shook the nation. Thus, it is unlikely that this exam will be postponed again.

Apart from the ICAR NET 2020, the Utkal University in Odisha has also decided to postpone all the exams that were to be held today. "In view of the Bharat Bandh called by different organizations on January 8 and also the incovenience caused thereby for the examinees, all examinations scheduled to be held on Wednesday are postponed," read an official notification.

In Odisha, many government and private schools have declared an off due to the Bharat Bandh. Collectors of Dhenkanal, Khurda,Kandhamal and Ganjam declared a holiday in these districts owing to the nationwide January 8 strike. Apart from this, the Akshaya Patra foundation has decided that meals will not be supplied to schools in Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Nayagarh and Sundergarh.

