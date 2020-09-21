Business Today
Bhiwandi building collapse: 8 dead, many trapped; rescue operations underway

Bhiwandi building collapse: Half of the building that has 21 flats collapsed late in the night as residents were asleep

September 21, 2020
As many as eight people have died and many are feared trapped after a three-storeyed building in Thane's Bhiwandi city collapsed. As per initial information, 24 people have been rescued from the rubble but another 20-25 people are feared to be trapped in the rubble. Rescue work is underway, said NDRF officials.

Jilani Apartment house number 69 was built in 1984, as per locals. Around 3:20 am there was commotion in the Patel compound area. Half of the building that has 21 flats collapsed late in the night as residents were asleep.

A child has also been rescued from the rubble.

