Bhopal extends 'corona curfew' till June 1

The district administration in Bhopal on Saturday extended the COVID-19-induced curfew in the Madhya Pradesh capital till June 1, an official said.

The 'Corona curfew' was first enforced on April 12 due to the spike in COVID-19 cases and it has been extended several times. The last extension was valid till May 24 and the curfew was supposed to be lifted at 6 am on that day.

According to the order issued by district collector Avinash Lavaniya, the curfew has been extended in the areas under Bhopal Municipal Corporation and Berasia town till 6 am on June 1, the official added.

The essential services and emergency travel are exempted from the purview of the restrictions, he said. According to the official, the COVID-19 caseload in Bhopal, as on Saturday, was 1,16,481, including 895 deaths.

