Biden pledges 'steadfast support' for India in combating COVID-19 pandemic

US President Joe Biden, in a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday pledged steadfast support of his entire administration for the people of India in its fight against COVID-19 pandemic, the White House said. Biden spoke with Modi committing that the US and India will work closely together in the fight against COVID-19.

"The President pledged America's steadfast support for the people of India who have been impacted by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases," the White House said in a readout of the call. In response, the United States is providing a range of emergency assistance, including oxygen-related supplies, vaccine materials, and therapeutics, the White House said.

"Prime Minister Modi expressed appreciation for the strong cooperation between both countries. The two leaders resolved that the United States and India will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder in the effort to protect our citizens and the health of our communities," said the readout of the call.

This was the first call between the two leaders after the outbreak of the deadly COVID19 wave in India. India is struggling with a second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,00,000 daily new coronavirus cases being reported in the past few days, and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,73,13,163 while active cases have crossed the 28-lakh mark. The death toll increased to 1,95,123 with a record 2,812 new fatalities, according to official data.

