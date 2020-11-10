Bihar election results 2020: BJP ahead of Nitish Kumar's JD(U)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has surged ahead of its ally, Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United (JD-U), the early trends of the Bihar election results 2020 shows.

According to the Election Commission of India trends at 12 pm, the BJP is leading in 72 seats, whereas JD (U) in leading in only 46 seats. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is leading in 62 seats and Congress in 21 seats.

Overall, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Grand Alliance/ Mahagathbandhan is leading in over 100 seats, and Nitish Kumar-led NDA is leading in over 128 seats in the early trends.

Until now, the BJP has remained the second fiddle in Bihar, especially to Nitish Kumar. Bihar is the only Hindi belt state where the BJP has never held the chief minister's post. In Bihar, Kumar held the chief ministerial's post for nearly 15 years.

In 2017, Nitish re-united with the BJP and broke ties with Grand Alliance. In 2013, he dumped the BJP and fought the 2015 Bihar election by joining Grand Alliance and won. This time, Kumar formed an alliance with the BJP, Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).

The BJP contested on 121 seats in Bihar and accommodated Mukesh Sahani's VIP party. Whereas, JD(U) contested election on 122 seats and HAM on seven seats.

On the other hand, Nitish's opponent and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav formed a new Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance comprising Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), CPM, CPI, and CPI (ML).

The RJD contested on 144 seats in Bihar, and the Congress was given 70 seats. CPM fielded its candidates on four seats, the CPI on six seats, and the CPI (ML) on 19 seats. There are a total of 243 constituencies in Bihar. Any party or coalition needs 122 seats to form a government in Bihar.