'I wish India eradicates malnutrition one day', says Bill Gates

Bill Gates co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Saturday identified health as a prominent challenge facing India and said that he wishes India gets rid of malnutrition.

"If there was one wish I had for India, it would be to get rid of malnutrition because that reduces the potential of those kids so dramatically and their ability to provide and learn are reduced. It's like 15 IQ points go away," Gates said at a Livemint event.

He added that health is his preferred sustainable development goal (SDG). Even his philanthropic venture- the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) has global health as its main areas of focus.

Set in 2015 by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), SDGs are a collection of 17 global goals adopted as a blueprint to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure a sustainable future for all. The UNGA aims to achieve these goals by 2030. Out of these, health is one of the key objectives which aim to combat issues such as maternal and child mortality, and malnutrition.

Talking about the consequences of vector-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria, Gates articulated, "Malaria has been a major problem. To tackle this, we need more investment. Earlier, the poor countries were suffering because rich countries had the money and poor didn't have the money to develop new tools to handle it".

"With climate change, as you heat the world up, mosquitoes can live in higher altitude. They will start thriving at the places where they never used to live," he further stated.

Gates also stressed on the impact of climate change on planet earth and highlighted the need for measures to reduce emissions in the world. He enunciated that all countries- either low income or middle income- will have to engage in alleviating the effects of climate change as 60% of the world's population resides in developing nations. He stated that around 80% of people suffering from climate change are going to be farmers.

Speaking on the social media influence and the responsibility of tech companies addressing the menace of fake news, Gates said, "In the past, we all read the same newspaper. There may be a need to ban micro-targeting because it drives people apart. Society has to decide what these rules are."

