Biz EOD: Festive season to create jobs; time's up for single-use plastic & more

Companies are beefing up their logistics and sales teams with the help of contractual hiring in preparation for the festive season, which has started with Onam and will last till Christmas. Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice for NIrav Modi's stepbrother, Nehal. We also look at how single-use plastic harms our environment and what needs to be done about it. Read on for more headlines from the world of business and economy today:

1. Temporary hiring jumps over 10% as festival season approaches

Rituparna Chakraborty, President of the Indian Staffing Federation and Co-founder at staffing firm TeamLease told Business Today that compared to the same period last year, the flexi-hiring industry has witnessed a jump of 10-15 per cent in demand.

2. PNB scam: Interpol issues red corner notice against Nirav Modi's brother

PNB scam: The ED has alleged that Nehal "knowingly and intentionally" helped his brother Nirav Modi to divert funds raised through fraudulent Letters of Undertaking from the PNB to shell corporations and destroy key evidence.

3. Infographic: Time's up for single-use plastic

As the world's environment and economy continue to choke under the burgeoning bulk of plastic waste, India has decided to act on the matter

4. Canara Bank board gives approval for merger with Syndicate Bank

The merged entity will be the fourth largest public sector lender in India with business of Rs 15.2 lakh crore and will also create the third largest branch network in India with 10,342 branches

5. Tyre war: Apollo wants to overtake MRF and become India's largest tyre maker by 2021

In 2018-19, MRF had revenues of Rs 15,837 crore while Apollo tyres was behind at Rs 12,354 crore. Apollo has however led the domestic tyre market in terms of growth in the last 3 years with a CAGR of 12.6%.