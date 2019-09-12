Biz EOD: August CPI inflation climbs to 10-month high of 3.21% & more

CPI-based retail inflation touches a 10-month high of 3.21 per cent in August. Union Minister Piyush Goyal has a foot-in-mouth moment as he mixes up Newton with Einstein. And, why petrol prices aren't getting cheaper despite fall in global crude oil rates. Read on for more headlines from the world of business and economy today:

1. Retail inflation touches 10-month high of 3.21% in August; industrial output stands at 4.3% in July

Overall inflation in the food basket, measured on the basis of consumer food price index (CFPI), rose to 2.99 per cent in August 2019, in comparison to 2.36 per cent during the previous month.

2. 'Maths didn't help Einstein discover gravity,' says Piyush Goyal; Twitterati corrects him

Piyush Goyal says maths didn't help Einstein discover gravity. He was speaking at a Board of Trade meeting on Thursday.

3. Infographic: Petrol, Diesel should be cheaper, but they are not!

Drop in international oil prices should reflect in cheaper petrol and diesel back home - but that's not happening.

4. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, wife Rekha earned Rs 483.75 crore with this stock in just four trading sessions

Back in 2002-03, Jhunjhunwala had bought 6 crore Titan shares at Rs 3 per share. Each share is now valued well over Rs 1,000. The stock hit an intra day high of Rs 1,114.90 in trade today.

5. Adani Group joins bidding race for Rs 45,000 crore Make in India submarine project

Larsen and Toubro, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd and Hindustan Shipyard have already submitted initial bids for the Indian Navy project for building six conventional submarines. This is the largest ongoing Make in India initiative in the defence sector.