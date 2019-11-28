Pragya Thakur barred from BJP's parliamentary party meet over Godse remark

The BJP has condemned Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur for glorifying Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as a "deshbhakt". The ruling party also removed her from the consultative committee on defence and barred her from attending the party's parliamentary party meeting.

BJP Working President JP Nadda condemned the MP's controversial remark. "The statement given by MP Pragya Thakur is condemnable. BJP never supports such statements and we do not support this ideology. We have decided that Thakur will not attend meetings of the BJP parliamentary party during the session," he informed reporters.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also said in Lok Sabha on Thursday that the BJP condemns any philosophy which describes Nathuram Godse as a patriot. He added that Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy was and remains relevant today and described him as a marg darshak (guide).

Meanwhile, BJP MP Pragya Thakur insisted that her remarks were not on Godse but was against "insult" to revolutionary Udham Singh. She said that at times the "storm of lies becomes so big that even day appears to be night".

"Storm of lies becomes so big at times that even day appears to be night but the Sun does not lose its light. People should not be swayed by this storm. Truth is that I did not tolerate insult to Udham Singh yesterday," the Bhopal MP tweeted.

The Congress also slammed the BJP and Pragya Thakur for her comments. "Repeatedly referring to Nathuram Godse as a 'deshbhakt' is a perfect representation of the BJP's deplorable hate politics. Will PM Modi condemn Pragya Thakur's remarks or continue to stay silent?" tweeted Congress.

During a discussion in the Lower House, DMK member A Raja had read out a statement by Nathuram Godse at a court on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi. Thakur interrupted him and said, "You cannot give the example of a deshbhakt".

