BJP politician Khushbu Sundar escapes unhurt after car accident in Tamil Nadu

Khushbu Sundar, an actor-turned-politician who had joined the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) last month, met with an accident in Tamil Nadu this morning. Sundar managed to emerge unhurt from the incident.

Sundar took to Twitter to explain the ordeal. She shared two photos of her badly damaged car and wrote, "Met with an accident near Melmarvathur... a tanker rammed into us. With your blessings and God's grace I am safe".

Met with an accident near Melmarvathur..a tanker rammed into us.With your blessings and God's grace I am safe. Will continue my journey towards Cuddalore to participate in #VelYaatrai #Police are investigating the case. #LordMurugan has saved us. My husband's trust in him is seen pic.twitter.com/XvzWZVB8XR - KhushbuSundar â¤ï¸ (@khushsundar) November 18, 2020

In another tweet. Sundar reiterated that it was the container that rammed into her car and not the other way around. She explained that her car was in the right lane and the container came out of nowhere and rammed into her car. She also said that the police are investigating and have questioned the driver to "rule out foul play".

Request the press to understand that a container rammed into me and not the other way. My car was on the move in the right lane and this container came from nowhere and rammed into me. Police are investigating n questioning the driver to rule out any foul play. - KhushbuSundar â¤ï¸ (@khushsundar) November 18, 2020

The traffic accident took place in Melmarvathur, a town in Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu which is about 97 km away from the state capital Chennai. Sundar was on her way to Cuddalore district to participate in the 'Vetri Vel Yatra' (Victorious Spear March) when the accident took place.

'Vetri Vel Yatra' started on November 6 and is expected to end on December 6, The march was conceptualised in honour of Lord Muruga who is known for his 'Vel' (Spear in English). Sundar said that she will still go to Cuddalore to participate in the event.

