BJP workers protest outside Kejriwal's house over his remarks on Manoj Tiwari; several members detained

Bharatiya Janata Party workers held a protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Thursday after his comments on Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari sparked an uproar. Taking a dig at Tiwari, Kejriwal said on Wednesday that a Bihar-born member of parliament would be the first among those required to leave the city if the National Register of Citizens is implemented in Delhi.

"If NRC (National Register of Citizens) is implemented in Delhi then Manoj Tiwari will be the first one who will have to leave Delhi," Kejriwal said when asked about his reaction to Manoj Tiwari's demand of an Assam-style NRC for Delhi.

Delhi: Police detained members of BJP's Purvanchal Morcha who were protesting against CM Arvind Kejriwal for his remark,"if NRC is implemented in Delhi then Manoj Tiwari (BJP MP) will be the first one who will have to leave Delhi". pic.twitter.com/yb7hBgxo0U â ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2019

Tiwari, who had repeatedly demanded an Assam-like survey of people living in Delhi, again reiterated his request after a woman journalist was attacked by unidentified bike-borne miscreants in South Delhi on Sunday. It has been alleged that the attackers were "infiltrators". Meanwhile, the police detained members of the BJP's Purvanchal Morcha on Thursday, who were protesting against Kejriwal for his remarks.

