Black Fungus: Centre allots 1,06,300 Amphotericin B vials to states, UTs

The Centre on Monday allotted additional 1,06,300 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin B, the drug used for Black Fungus treatment, to states, UTs as well as central institutions. The Centre has also allotted 53,000 vials of Conventional Amphotericin B to all the states, UTs and central institutions. Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda announced on Twitter that these additional vials of Liposomal Amphotericin B have been given in order to ensure the availability of the drug.

Gowda wrote on Twitter, "Ensuring significant availability of Liposomal #Amphotericin B, additional 106300 vials of the drug have been allocated across all the States/UTs and Central Institutions today,".

Gowda stated that the allocation of conventional Amphotericin B has been done to ensure a smooth supply of the drug and timely treatment of patients. Gowda, in another tweet, wrote, "A total of 53,000 vials of Conventional #Amphotericin B have also been allocated to all the States/UTs & Central Institutions today. The allocation of #ConventionalAmphotericin B is being made to ensure its smooth supply & timely treatment of patients".

Black Fungus cases have been rising across several states in the country. Maharashtra alone has 7,395 cases of Mucormycosis, according to the state's health department. Due to a surge in cases, there is an acute shortage of Amphotericin B drug in the country.

The Centre has taken various steps to ensure the availability of Amphotericin B to patients suffering from Black Fungus. On June 1, the Centre had imposed curbs on the export of Amphotericin-B injections.

In light of the rising Black Fungus cases in the country, Amphotericin B was included in the GST exemptions list. This decision was taken during the 43rd GST Council meeting on May 28.

"Due to rising cases of black fungus, the particular medicine which is required for it called Amphotericin B has also been included in the exemptions list," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamn said in a press conference after the GST Council meeting.

Earlier on May 21, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) had granted approval to five pharma companies to start manufacturing antifungal anti-fungal drug Amphotericin B liposomal injections. India has also increased imports for Amphotericin-B injections from other countries. US-based Gilead Sciences is expected to supply 1 million Amphotericin B doses to India.