'Bored' Kejriwal during PM Modi's speech is every online student ever!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted an online conference with chief ministers of all the states to take stock of the current coronavirus situation and the vaccination drive on Thursday. Of all the things that were discussed in the meeting, what caught Twitterati's eye is a very bored Arvind Kejriwal and Uddhav Thackeray. Images of Arvind Kejriwal slouching on the chair, barely able to sit still would remind you of the post-lunch math class in school. On the other hand Uddhav Thackeray can also be seen checking his mobile phone as well as talking on the landline phone.

Twitter erupted after the video surfaced. The video of PM Modi's speech and the inattentive chief ministers reminded everyone of the good old first-benchers in school who always used to be a step ahead of the lessons being taught in class.

While the memes might make it appear otherwise, the meeting with CMs was a crucial one. PM Modi addressed the issue of increasing coronavirus cases and urged the states to give suggestions on how to curb the infection spread. "People have become lax. The cases are rising because administrations have also become lax. We must work on war footing to defeat coronavirus," the PM said. He said this year is unlike last year when India did not have vaccines, or enough PPE kits and labs. "Now, we have health infrastructure and vaccines," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister said that last year India brought active cases down from 10 lakh to 1.25 lakh. He warned that the growth rate in the second wave is sharper than the first. "All of you must use the experiences from the first wave to combat the second wave. Today, we have all the resources and thus, it is a challenge for our governance. We must focus on micro-containment zones. You must ensure that all test samples are taken properly. Proper sample collection is important. Every person must be tested in containment zones," he said, adding that every contact of the infected person must be tracked. "Must do contact tracing of at least 30 people for one infected person," said PM Modi.

PM Modi also addressed allegations of Centre's bias towards BJP-ruled states over supply of vaccine. "I don't want to say anything on the allegations being levelled from all sides. Those who want to do politics, let them do, I don't wish to comment on their statements. But all CMs and our governments must come together to fight the pandemic," he said.

