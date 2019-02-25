BPSC 64th Bihar Civil Services Prelims Result declared; check on bpsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducted the 64th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) on December 16, 2018 and the results have been announced on the website bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC has also released the answer key of all the papers on its official website. Out of 2,95,444 candidates who had taken the prelims test, 19,109 candidates have qualified.

Here are the steps to check the BPSC 64th CCE preliminary result:

Step 1: Visit Bihar Public Service Commission's (BPSC) official website

Step 2: Click on the result link provided on the home page for 64th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination result held on December 2018.

Step 3: The result will be displayed in pdf format.

Step 4: Download the pdf and check for your roll number.

Step 5: Take a printout of the BPSC 64th CCE preliminary result for future reference.

Among the qualified candidates, 9320 are from General category, 2689 are from Scheduled Caste category, 131 are from Scheduled Tribe category, 3357 are from EBC category, 2138 are from BC category, 573 are from BC (Female category). 621 candidates have qualified in the PwD category and 280 have qualified for the seats reserved for ex-freedom fighters' grandchildren.

64th CCE Preliminary Cut-off Score as per various categories are as follows:

- Unreserved-97

- Unreserved (female)-86

- BC-93

- BC (female)-82

- SC-85

- SC (female)-69

- ST-89

- ST (female)-80

- EBC- 90

- EBC (female)-76

A total of 1395 Vacancies as per the available posts are distributed as follows:

-Revenue Officer: 571

-Supply Inspector:223

-Block Welfare Officer:122

-Block Minority Welfare Officer:75

-Labour Enforcement Officer:53

-Bihar Police Service:40

-Block Panchayat Officer:133

-Municipal Executive Officer:07

-Other:171

Candidates who qualify in the preliminary exam have to appear for the next round in the selection process, i.e., main examination. The Commission will soon announce the exam dates for the BPSC 64th CCE Main Examination. The candidates will be shortlisted based on the merit and reservation. Candidates who clear the main examination will be called for the personality test round, i.e., interview.

