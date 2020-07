The Ministry of Human Resource and Development (HRD) has proposed to change its current name to Ministry of Education. The final call to be taken in a Cabinet meeting today. A group of experts, led by former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan, had first proposed that the name of the ministry should be changed. This was a key recommendation in the draft New Education Policy. The name change was proposed in order to put focus on education and learning.

