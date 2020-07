Congress leader Sachin Pilot has been removed as Deputy Chief Minister of Rajashtan, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala announced today. He has also been sacked as Rajasthan PCC Chief. The party has appointed Govind Singh Dotasra in his place, Surjewala added.

Sachin Pilot also removed as Rajasthan PCC Chief, Govind Singh Dotasra appointed in his place: Randeep Surjewala, Congress. https://t.co/x3akloNHYt — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020