Cash demand in coronavirus lockdown double of 2019 Lok Sabha campaign

The cash in circulation between April 1 and May 15 has almost doubled compared to the same period year ago, signifying high demand. The cash or currency in circulation stood at Rs 1.42 lakh crore in the period as against Rs 72,984 crore in the corresponding period of 2019, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed. Lok Sabha election campaign was underway during this period last year. Cash demand has increased even though economic activity has remained suspended over the last few weeks due to coronavirus lockdown.

Currency in circulation generally increases with a rise in economic activity, especially during elections and festivals. Sameer Narang, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda had earlier told BusinessToday.In that a large part of the economy has slowly moved towards cash, in view of the kind of services which are in operation currently. The nature of businesses which are functioning currently, such as neighbourhood kirana stores, have a high propensity of cash, Narang added. Even Jan Dhan bank accounts have a higher number of withdrawals, he noted.

Reduction in the deposit rate has also prompted people to sit on cash rather than deposit it with banks, Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, CARE Ratings, had told BusinessToday.In.

Currency in circulation refers to the amount of cash in the form of paper notes or coins which is physically used to conduct transactions between consumers and businesses. The currency in circulation is all of the money that has been issued by the RBI, minus cash that has been removed from the system.

Meanwhile, India has been under a coronavirus lockdown since March 25. The lockdown is expected to be lifted on May 31.

