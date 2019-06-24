CBDT chief pulls up I-T officials for 'lackadaisical attitude' in resolving taxpayers grievances

Concerned over the "lackadaisical attitude" of I-T Department officers in dealing with taxpayers' grievances, the CBDT chief has shot off a stern letter asking the taxman to ensure timely redressal of thousands of such pending cases.

CBDT Chairman P C Mody, in a recent letter to regional heads of the department across the country, has told the officials to take urgent steps and reduce problems and grievances of the taxpayers.

He said the figures of pending cases are a cause of "serious concern and point to a lackadaisical attitude in the effective redressal of the grievance by the concerned authority."

Inspite of all the efforts by the board (CBDT), Mody wrote, it is seen that the total number of pending grievances on CPGRAMS (Centralized Public Grievance Redress And Monitoring System) as on June 20 is 2,647 out of which 885 grievances are pending for more than 30 days.

Likewise, 34,026 cases of e-Nivaran (online grievance redressal mechanism) are still pending for resolution, he said.

"Therefore, I would like you to ensure that all officers under your jurisdiction are directed to take requisite steps so as to reduce the avenues of grievances. Necessary steps must also be taken to redress all cases of CPGRAMS pending for more than 30 days."

"All e-Nivaran cases must also be resolved in a systemic manner adhering to the given time lines," the CBDT Chairman said.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is the administrative and policy-making authority for the Income Tax Department.

Mody said in his letter that it is "important for safeguarding the rights and dignity of the taxpayer on one hand while enforcing higher standards of accountability on officers and staff at the other" as grievance redressal is a major aspect of the department's public relations exercise and also "one of the primary focus" areas of the government which is monitored at the highest level.

Past records show Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewing these cases along with the top brass of the Union finance ministry.

"It has been reiterated from time to time through written and verbal injunctions that all the Principal Chief Commissioners, Chief Commissioners and Directors General and their subordinate officers shall ensure that grievance redressal is one of their focus areas.

"It has also been conveyed that the senior officers shall personally monitor specified number of grievances and will ensure that the same are resolved in their regional charge within the prescribed time of 30 days," the CBDT boss said.

In almost every video-conference, he said, the issue of expeditious resolution of grievances is also being highlighted by the CBDT.

