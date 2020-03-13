CBI alleges fraud, corruption by Rana Kapoor, wife Bindu in fresh FIR

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has lodged its second FIR against Rana Kapoor, founder and former MD and CEO of Yes Bank, officials said. Along with Kapoor, the central agency has charged his wife Bindu Kapoor, Avantha Group promoter Gautam Thapar, and others with cheating, forgery and corrupt practices in the fresh FIR.

The new FIR alleges that Rana Kapoor conspired with other accused to obtain illegal gratification in the form of a bungalow at New Delhi's Amrita Shergill Marg by paying a mere Rs 378 crore through Bliss Abode, a company where Bindu Kapoor held one of the two directorial posts.

"This property was immediately thereafter mortgaged to IndiaBulls Housing Finance Ltd for a loan of Rs 685 crore. It was further alleged that much less consideration than the market value was paid to Avantha Realty for relaxation in other existing loans of Avantha Group of companies, and for advancing new or additional loans to Avantha Group of companies," a CBI spokesperson told India Today.

According to sources, the Amrita Shergill Marg bungalow in question was owned by Gautam Thapar. It was allegedly mortgaged when Thapar took a loan from Yes Bank. He subsequently defaulted on loan and the bank then decided to sell the mortgage property. Incidentally the minimum bidding price was set at Rs 379 crore. Bindu's Bliss Abode then purchased it for Rs 380 crore. Agencies suspect that this was a kickback where expensive real estate was purchased for a fraction of the price.

Avantha Realty had allegedly availed a loan of 500 crore from Yes Bank, sources say. Yes Bank, instead of going through the due procedures mandated by RBI to recover the loan, allegedly sold the property to Bindu Kapoor's firm for mere Rs 380 crore.

CBI is also conducting searches in Mumbai and Delhi-NCR at location related to Rana Kapoor, Bindu Kapoor, as well as offices of Avantha Realty and Bliss Abode.

