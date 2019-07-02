Bank Frauds: CBI cracks down on loan defaulters in 12 states, registers 14 cases

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Tuesday raided more than 50 places in 18 different cities across 12 states/UTs in a countrywide action relating to bank cases. The agency conducted searches in various cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Ludhiana, Thane, Valsad, Pune, Palani, Gaya, Gurgaon, Chandigarh, Bhopal, Surat, Kolar.

The agency has conducted this special drive against bank loan defaulters for an amount involving approximately Rs 640 crore. According to agency officials, 14 cases have been registered against the accused including various companies, their promoters/directors and bank officials.

"In a countrywide action relating to bank fraud scams/cases, CBI is conducting a special drive today and has begun searches at more than 50 places in 18 different cities in around 12 states/union territories," a senior agency official said.

Meanwhile, the search operation is still on and started Tuesday morning, they said. Further details will follow as the CBI wraps up its drive.

The CBI crackdown comes amid a huge chunk of bad loans and NPAs the much of which stays unpaid by large corporate borrowers. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), around 6,800 cases of bank fraud involving Rs 71,500 crore have been reported in 2018-19.

In financial year 2018-19, the government made a capital infusion of Rs 1,06,000 crore in the public sector banks, which was much higher than the earlier provision of Rs 65,000 crore in December 2018.

