CBI conducts surprise checks at 150 locations; govt depts like railways, coal under scanner

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting a special surprise check across 150 places across the country. Top government departments including railways and coal are under CBI's scanner. These checks were conducted at various places due to suspected corruption.

The special drive was conducted primarily at such points of corruption where common citizens or small businessmen feel maximum pinch of corruption in the government machinery, they said.

The drive will sensitise all stakeholders about possible avenues of corruption and the difficulties common citizens face while seeking services from such departments, the officials said.

The departments that came under scanner were railways, coal, custom department, Food Corporation of India, power, municipal corporation, ESIC, transport, CPWD, fire department, director of estates, sub-registrar office, GST department, public sector banks, agriculture, shipping, BSNL, steel, NHAI, and other departments.

The joint surprise checks were conducted in Delhi, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Guwahati, Srinagar, Shillong, Chandigarh, Shimla, Chennai, Madurai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Gandhinagar, Goa, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Nagpur, Patna, Ranchi, Ghaziabad, Dehradun and Lucknow.

Also read: INX Media case: Ex-FM Chidambaram to stay in CBI custody till September 2

Also read: PNB case: CBI moves special court to declare Nirav Modi, 2 others proclaimed offenders